Pharmaceutical supplies to address urgent needs in Burkina Faso were sent by the foreign ministry on Monday, reaffirminigits commitment to humanitarian assistance.

The ministry said that this aid, which includes chemotherapy and vaccines for children with cancer, was coordinated with CyprusAid and the Hope Foundation for Children with Cancer and Leukaemia.

The ministry expressed gratitude to Dr Loizos G Loizos and the Elpida Foundation for their support of children with cancer.

Finally, it confirmed its ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance in Africa and strengthening bilateral relations with African nations.

English text follows



Επίσημη παραλαβή φαρμακευτικού υλικού για στήριξη επειγουσών αναγκών πληθυσμού Μπουρκίνα Φάσο, στην πρωτεύουσα της 🇧🇫 #Ouagadougou.



Η παροχή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας, η οποία περιλαμβάνει χημειοθεραπείες και εμβόλια προς αντιμετώπιση μορφών καρκίνου που… pic.twitter.com/bwhD6iCpcv — Cyprus MFA (@CyprusMFA) June 22, 2026