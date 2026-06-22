The government is preparing structural changes to address the abuse of sick leave across the public sector after concerns were raised over employees remaining absent from work for years while continuing to receive pay, Labour Minister Marinos Mousiottas said on Monday.

Speaking after meeting Justice Minister Costas Fitiris, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Health Minister Michael Damianos, Panayiotou said the issue had been brought up in relation to prison staff but extended beyond only one single department.

“The issue also exists in other government services where it appears there is abuse by a small proportion of employees of the right to sick leave,” he said.

The discussion follows recent criticism by Fitiris, who questioned the conduct of some prison officers amid disputes over working conditions and reforms within the prison system.

Mousiottas explained that under current procedures, employees can remain on sick leave for up to 42 days before being referred to a medical board.

If approved, they may receive up to six months leave on full pay, followed by a further six months on half pay.

He said a recurring problem arises when employees return to work briefly before resuming sick leave.

“What usually happens at the end of the six months is that the employee returns to work for one day and the next day goes back on sick leave. In essence, a new arrangement begins and therefore he is paid normally,” he said.

According to the minister, authorities have identified cases where public sector employees have remained absent from their posts for extended periods.

“It appeared that there are services that have people who have been absent from their jobs for many, many years,” he said.

Mousiottas questioned how some cases had continued for so long without further review.

“The question was raised that if someone has been absent from work for seven years, how has the matter not been referred to a medical board?” he said.

Citing examples discussed during the meeting, he referred to a coast guard employee whose medical condition prevents him from serving on a vessel and a teacher suffering from agoraphobia who is unable to teach in a classroom environment.

The minister said there was agreement among participants that changes were required.

“There was decisiveness from those attending the meeting and the position was that we must immediately move forward with structural measures so that this issue will subside,” he said.

Any reforms introduced will apply across the public sector rather than targeting a specific service, he added.

The issue has gained prominence following comments made by Fitiris last week regarding prison officers.

Speaking to Alpha television, the justice minister said he could not accept complaints from staff while questioning patterns of absence from work.

“It is not possible for some people to take 200 days of sick leave and protest outside my office,” he said.

Fitiris argued that officers should first fulfil their duties before making demands, while also stressing that many prison guards carry out their responsibilities properly.

Mousiottas said the justice ministry already has information concerning long-term absences while operating within data protection legislation.

He stressed that the issue concerns only a small minority of public servants.

“I was surprised to see a large number of civil servants who never made use of these benefits,” he said.