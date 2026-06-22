Technology distributor Logicom Public Limited on Monday announced that it had received notification regarding the exercise of voting rights at its upcoming annual general meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on June 25, 2026, at the Olympic House in Nicosia.

Under the terms of a proxy granted by Demetra Holdings Plc, chairman of the board Cleanthis Chandriotis, or in his absence managing director Ioannis Cosmas Irinarchos, may exercise 7,615,937 voting rights at their discretion.

These voting rights correspond to 10.28 per cent of the company’s total share capital.

The authority granted through the proxy is temporary and strictly limited to the duration of the general meeting.

Once the proceedings of the annual general meeting have concluded, both Cleanthis Chandriotis and Ioannis Cosmas Irinarchos will cease to hold the voting rights associated with the proxy.