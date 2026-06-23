Cyprus reaffirmed its growing reputation as an emerging technology and innovation hub during its participation in the VivaTech 2026 international exhibition, held in Paris from June 17 to June 20, 2026.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry coordinated the national presence through its Paris Trade Centre, showcasing the island’s potential to an international audience.

This year marked the tenth anniversary of the event, which achieved record-breaking metrics by attracting more than 200,000 visitors from 165 countries and hosting over 15,000 startups.

The Cypriot pavilion featured five innovative local enterprises that presented advanced technological solutions, successfully engaging with representatives from major international groups and potential investors.

The participation aligns with the ministry’s strategic objective to position Cyprus as a premier digital and technological gateway in the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe while attracting high-value investments.

This edition of the exhibition placed a strong emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and Productivity, Green Technology, and DeepTech, featuring keynote contributions from global figures such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web.

The event was marked by the high-profile attendance of political leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who underscored the gathering’s global significance.

Cyprus’ pavilion at VivaTech 2026

Beyond the exhibition floor, VivaTech hosted a series of prestigious awards to honour leaders in technology, with the CitizenTech Award notably presented to Ukraine.

“VivaTech makes Paris the world capital of innovation, tech, and startups by bringing together all those who are inventing tomorrow,” stated the event’s co-presidents Maurice Lévy, Michèle Benbunan, and managing director François Bitouzet.

“This 10th edition reaffirmed the event’s role: creating a space for exchange among all stakeholders from around the world, showcasing innovations that are transforming our societies, fostering connections between startups and investors, and highlighting all French and European innovations,” they added.

As the exhibition concluded, the success of the Cypriot delegation highlighted the increasing importance of international networking and extroversion in developing the island’s domestic innovation ecosystem.

The event saw 4,500 exhibitors in total, with 61 per cent of participants arriving from outside France to showcase their latest developments, ranging from humanoid robots controlled by human brain activity to smart contact lenses designed for the AI era.