A 65-year-old man accused of bringing 4kg of liquid cocaine into Cyprus through Larnaca airport was remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday by the Larnaca district court.

The drugs were discovered on Tuesday during a joint operation by the police drug squad Ykan and customs authorities.

Police said it is the first time such a large quantity of liquid cocaine has been detected in Cyprus.

Acting on information from Ykan officers, customs officials stopped the man for inspection shortly after his arrival from abroad.

Searches uncovered 10 nylon packages containing a suspicious liquid concealed inside plastic cosmetics containers.

Further examinations confirmed the substance was cocaine in liquid form with a total gross weight of 4kg.

Police said the drugs had been carefully hidden inside the cosmetic containers in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

Ykan’s Larnaca unit is continuing its investigations.