The impacts on tourism from recent developments in the region have so far been manageable despite arrivals dropping by 4.9 per cent compared to 2025, Deputy Minister of tourism Costas Koumis said on Friday.

“[We are optimistic] about the positive course of the market, pointing out that the Deputy Ministry will continue to closely monitor the development of air connections,” he said.

Koumis assured that his ministry is closely monitoring developments whilst evaluating data, and added that so far, the impacts on tourism remained manageable, with May arrivals recording a slight decrease of 4.9 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2025, which is similar to the levels seen in 2024.

The deputy ministers’ remarks came amid a meeting with the ambassador of Kuwait, Abdullah Alturki, during which Koumis and Alturki announced the resumption of flights between both countries, noting that this created “positive prospects for the further strengthening of tourism relations between the two countries.”

Stressing the “excellent relations” between Cyprus and Kuwait, Koumis highlighted the importance of continuing efforts to boost tourist interest between the two countries, with the aim of both increasing the frequency of direct flights and extending the duration of the flight schedule.