Cyprus recorded 63 occupations with labour shortages and 11 with labour surpluses in 2024, according to the EURES Labour Shortages and Surpluses Report 2025, which persistent gaps across the technology, tourism and healthcare sectors.

The report, published on Monday, shows that labour shortages in Cyprus span a wide range of professions, with the most severe gaps concentrated in healthcare and digital technology roles.

Among the most affected are nurses, midwives, information and communications technology sales professionals, systems analysts, software and applications developers, web and multimedia developers, medical imaging technicians, waiters and bus drivers.

Moderate shortages were also recorded across a broad set of roles closely linked to tourism, retail and construction activity, including restaurant managers, retail and wholesale managers, accountants, electricians, electronics and mechanical technicians, chefs, shop sales assistants and cashiers.

The report also highlighted shortages in construction and industrial trades, including builders, air conditioning and refrigeration technicians, welders, heavy goods vehicle drivers, cleaners, and workers in agriculture, livestock, fisheries and construction-related services.

Lower severity shortages were identified in roles such as health and care service managers, engineers across multiple disciplines, general and specialist doctors, hotel reception staff, cooks, health care assistants, carpenters, plumbers, electrical fitters, bakers and kitchen assistants, many of which are closely tied to Cyprus’ tourism-driven economy.

At European level, the report pointed out that although labour shortages are widespread, they are concentrated in a relatively small number of member states, suggesting that cross-border labour mobility remains underused.

It added that in countries such as Bulgaria, Italy and the Netherlands, employers struggle to fill a wide range of positions from doctors to welders, with 57 per cent of shortages classified as moderate or severe.

By contrast, countries including Latvia, Austria and Finland report more frequent labour surpluses, particularly in administrative and creative occupations, reflecting uneven labour distribution across the European Union.

According to the data, 98 per cent of occupations experiencing shortages in at least one member state also show surpluses in another, underscoring significant mismatches within the EU labour market.

The report attributes these imbalances to a combination of structural barriers, including limited awareness of job opportunities abroad, difficulties in recognising professional qualifications across borders, language barriers and wage disparities.

It places particular emphasis on shortages in healthcare and social care sectors, which remain among the most affected across Europe due to population ageing and rising demand for health services, trends that also impact Cyprus.

At the same time, the report highlights that the green transition is increasing demand for technical occupations, particularly electricians, plumbers and roof technicians, further intensifying pressure on vocational labour markets.

To address these challenges, the report calls for stronger cross-border labour mobility within the EU, including simplified recognition of qualifications and reduced administrative barriers.

It also recommends improving job quality, investment in vocational training and upskilling programmes, as well as measures to activate underused labour pools such as women, older workers and migrants.

The findings are based on administrative data from public employment services and other national sources submitted by EURES National Coordination Offices for 2024, providing a detailed snapshot of structural labour market imbalances across Europe, with clear implications for Cyprus’ tech-driven and tourism-heavy economy.