Strengthening the competitiveness of the Cyprus flag and the wider maritime sector remains a key priority for the government, according to Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, during a time when the industry faces geopolitical uncertainty, pressure to decarbonise and a more fragmented global trade environment.

Speaking on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides at a shipping symposium in Limassol, Hadjimanolis said shipping had always been “much more than just another economic sector” for Cyprus.

Rather, she said, it remains “a driver of economic growth, a pillar of stability and, above all, a bridge connecting economies, societies and continents”.

The symposium was held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), WISTA Cyprus and DP World.

Hadjimanolis said international shipping is operating in an increasingly difficult environment, shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, changing trade patterns and growing complexity across global supply chains.

At the same time, she noted, the sector is going through a deep transformation, driven by decarbonisation, digitalisation and shifting investment conditions.

She said “one of the Deputy Ministry’s main priorities is to further strengthen the competitiveness of the Cyprus flag and the country’s shipping sector.”

This, she added, includes simplifying procedures through the ministry’s digital transformation, supporting the maritime industry through targeted initiatives, and promoting innovation, education and sustainability.

Hadjimanolis also said Cyprus is working to strengthen its international presence, ensuring that the country’s voice remains “active and substantial” in key shipping fora and decision-making processes.

Referring to Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union, she said maritime issues had been placed at the heart of the European agenda.

The presidency, she added, focused on supporting shipping’s human capital, strengthening the sector’s competitiveness and ensuring that the European Union speaks with a clear and unified voice in international maritime fora.

“Ensuring clean, safe and sustainable seas and oceans is not only an environmental obligation, but also a strategic priority,” she said.

She added that the transition to a greener and more technologically advanced fleet, the development of alternative fuels and the modernisation of infrastructure would require strong partnerships, sustained commitment and long-term planning.

The geopolitical risks facing shipping were also raised by International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Secretary General Thomas Kazakos, whose speech was read by CSC’s deputy director general Sophocles Constantinou.

Kazakos said he was “cautiously optimistic” about signs of a return to diplomacy and stability in the Gulf region, but stressed that the cost of recent tensions had already been borne by seafarers.

“It is unacceptable that our seafarers were put at risk, injured and, unfortunately, lost their lives as a result of this conflict,” he said.

He also pointed to the need to ensure that the world’s two million seafarers have the skills required as shipping moves towards a greener fleet.

The industry, he said, has accepted the need to reach net zero emissions from international shipping by 2050. However, the challenge is to make that transition workable, realistic and compatible with the needs of a truly global industry.

Kazakos warned that the principles which have supported the growth of global trade, including global regulation, freedom of navigation and multilateral cooperation, are coming under growing pressure.

He said there is an increasing trend towards fragmentation, with unilateral measures, regional demands and a greater willingness by some actors to bypass internationally agreed processes.

This, he warned, risks creating “a complex web of overlapping and conflicting regulations”, increasing costs, reducing efficiency and creating uncertainty for shipowners and operators.

His remarks also touched on the wider trade environment, with Kazakos noting that shipping remains at the heart of global commerce, carrying around 90 per cent of the goods the world needs.

However, he said trade barriers, tariffs and unilateral measures risk undermining that efficiency.

Citing an ICS study carried out in collaboration with Harvard University, Kazakos finally said that “reducing restrictive trade policies could increase the GDP of some economies by up to 3.4 per cent.”