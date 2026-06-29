The European Union is moving to create a new financing framework that could channel public and private money into cleaner ships, smarter ports and maritime technology, as Brussels seeks to strengthen Europe’s industrial base in one of its most strategic sectors.

The proposed European Competitiveness Fund (ECF), part of the EU’s next long-term budget for 2028-2034, is designed to simplify access to funding while supporting sectors seen as critical to Europe’s economic security and global competitiveness.

For shipping and ports, the fund could become an important tool for investments in low and zero-emission vessels, port infrastructure, alternative fuels, digital systems, automation, shipbuilding technology and maritime innovation.

The move comes as the EU is trying to reduce industrial dependencies, keep pace with global competitors and support the green and digital transition of shipping, without losing ground in a sector where Europe still has considerable weight.

On June 16, the Council of the EU adopted its partial negotiating position on the ECF, marking an important step in shaping what could become one of the bloc’s main investment tools for strategic industries.

The position is partial because the final size of the fund and broader budget issues will be settled as part of the wider talks on the EU’s next multiannual financial framework.

According to Council documents, the Commission’s original proposal gave the ECF a proposed indicative envelope of €234.3 billion in current prices. It aims to bring 14 existing funding instruments into a single framework and one application gateway, with the goal of accelerating EU support and drawing in private capital.

The fund is structured around four policy windows, including clean transition and industrial decarbonisation, digital leadership, and resilience and security, all of which are directly relevant to the maritime sector.

The timing is important. Earlier this month, under the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, member states approved conclusions on both the EU maritime industrial strategy and the EU ports strategy.

Those conclusions recognised shipping, shipbuilding, ports and related services as part of Europe’s strategic industrial base, linking the sector to supply chain security, defence readiness, decarbonisation and economic growth.

For Cyprus, whose presidency has placed maritime policy high on the EU agenda, the connection is clear. Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis said the maritime conclusions reflected a shared commitment to maintaining “a strong, innovative and sustainable maritime sector” that supports growth, connectivity, security and decarbonisation.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades also said the ports conclusions were aimed at ensuring that European ports can continue to serve citizens, businesses and regions while maintaining Europe’s leading position in global maritime transport.

The European Commission’s maritime and ports strategies, adopted in March, focus on ports, shipping and shipbuilding. They seek to make Europe’s waterborne sector more competitive, sustainable, secure and resilient at a time of growing geopolitical pressure and intensifying global competition.

The ECF is therefore not simply another funding scheme. It is being positioned as the financial arm of a broader industrial push, covering the full chain from research and innovation to production, scale-up, industrial deployment and commercial use.

This is particularly important for shipping, where the transition is expensive and technically difficult. Vessels have long operating lives, alternative fuels require new infrastructure, ports must adapt to become energy hubs, and digitalisation depends on systems that can work across shipowners, terminals, service providers, classification societies and regulators.

The Waterborne Technology Platform, which represents the European maritime technology community, welcomed the latest progress, saying it provides greater clarity on future investment in the sector.

In a statement issued from Brussels on June 26, the platform said the ECF would help decarbonise the waterborne sector by co-funding infrastructure, vessels, automation, digitalisation and the modernisation of ports, including their development as energy hubs.

It also said the fund could support the entire investment journey needed for the twin green and digital transition of European shipping. This includes the development and manufacture of strategic technologies, products and services in Europe, from applied research and innovation to scale-up, industrial deployment, manufacturing and market deployment.

The proposed framework would also cover enabling investments in infrastructure, skills and operational support, areas that are often less visible than new vessels but essential if the transition is to move beyond pilot projects.

The European Economic and Social Committee has also backed the direction of the maritime industrial strategy. In an opinion published on June 23, its Consultative Commission on Industrial Change underlined the need for sustained investment across the full waterborne value chain, from fundamental research to upscaling and deployment.

The opinion also recognised the Zero-Emission Waterborne Transport Partnership as a key instrument for aligning the sector on a common path towards more sustainable shipping.

Part of the ECF is expected to be implemented through European Partnerships involving public and private stakeholders, particularly where this is seen as the most effective way to deliver EU policy objectives and support market deployment.

For the Waterborne Technology Platform, this reflects its call to renew the current partnership on zero-emission waterborne transport and broaden its scope, so that Europe can pool public and private resources more effectively.

Its Secretary General, Jaap Gebraad, said the sector’s transformation is especially complex because ships operate globally, under different regulatory regimes and business models, while relying on specialised fuels, equipment and interoperable port and logistics systems.

He also pointed to the diversity of the waterborne value chain, which stretches from shipyards and equipment manufacturers to shipowners, ports, energy companies, infrastructure providers, service companies, classification societies and the research community.

“These characteristics require coordinated, large-scale RD&I investment to deliver climate neutrality, digital excellence, resilience, safety, security, by means of European technology leadership,” Gebraad said.

He added that a dedicated work-programme-based partnership on waterborne technology leadership under Horizon Europe after 2027 would be critical to pool private and public resources and ensure common objectives are met on time.

To support that effort, the Waterborne Technology Platform is preparing nine technology roadmaps covering areas such as port ecosystems, inland waterways, short sea shipping, ferries, cruise ships, oceangoing ships, offshore vessels and the wider blue economy. It has already launched an open consultation on the first three.

Still, the fund is not yet a cheque in the post. The Council position now forms the basis for negotiations with the European Parliament, while the final budget will depend on agreement on the EU’s 2028-2034 spending plan.

If approved, however, the ECF could become one of the main routes through which European shipping, ports and maritime technology companies access funding for the next phase of the transition.