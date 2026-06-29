Protecting workers from extreme heat is among the key issues being discussed on Monday at the EU Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council in Luxembourg, the final meeting under Cyprus’ EU presidency.

Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas described the presidency as “a journey of cooperation and joint European effort.”

“It was a demanding but substantive course, which proved that Europe can move forward where there is determination and a shared vision,” he said.

Referring to the meeting’s agenda, Mousiouttas said ministers would examine the European Semester spring package and the latest country-specific recommendations aimed at strengthening resilience and productivity in European labour markets.

“From the start of our presidency, we placed people at the centre and focused on the need for a Europe that supports its citizens, protects workers and creates more opportunities for all,” he said.

The ministers will also discuss the future of fair labour mobility within the EU and ways to adapt social security regulations to modern labour markets.

Mousiouttas highlighted the need to safeguard workers’ health and safety against the effects of climate change, with particular emphasis on the extreme temperatures currently affecting Europe.

“We cannot speak about resilience without safeguarding the health and safety of workers,” he said.

The aim of all priorities promoted during Cyprus’ EU presidency, he added, was to build a more social Europe, which secured “truly fair, safe and decent working conditions for all”.