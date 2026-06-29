A protest is scheduled to take place in Strovolos on Monday ahead of the official ceremony to rename Argyroupoleos Avenue as ‘Dimitris Christofias Avenue’, with police preparing security measures and temporary traffic arrangements for the event, which will also be attended by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Police said the demonstration is expected to begin at 6.45pm at the site of the ceremony.

Officers will be deployed to maintain public order, ensure public safety and manage traffic in the surrounding area.

Authorities said temporary traffic measures may be introduced if required and urged motorists to cooperate with officers and, where possible, use alternative routes to avoid delays.

The renaming ceremony follows a decision by the Strovolos municipal council to give the avenue the name of the late former president Dimitris Christofias.

The road, which opened to traffic earlier this month, connects the GSP area with Tseriou Avenue.

The planned protest was announced by the far right student group (Efen).

The statement strongly opposed the decision to rename the avenue and criticised the participation of senior state officials in the ceremony.

It described the event as an attempt to “erase history” and objected to the decision to honour the former president through the naming of a public road.

The statement also referred to the Mari explosion in 2011 and the economic crisis during Christofias’ presidency, concluding with the phrase “as long as we live, we will never forget the blood of the 13”, referring to those who died in the disaster.

The decision to rename the avenue has also prompted discussion over the process through which roads receive or change official names.

Speaking to Alpha, EOA head Antonis Economides said responsibility for naming streets and avenues rests exclusively with municipal councils and does not require approval from the interior ministry.