Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as British prime minister, said his plans for the country are consistent with the party’s 2024 manifesto, reiterating his commitment to a series of fiscal rules.

The fiscal rules, which include balancing day-to-day spending with tax revenues and reducing debt as a share of output, are closely watched by financial markets.

Making his first speech since his return to Westminster earlier in June cemented his position as Starmer’s likely successor, Burnham said on Monday his plan for change “whilst not taking risks with the public finances, will seek to give Britain some breathing space.”

The changes he was planning for how to run the country were “consistent with the 2024 manifesto”, he added.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party promised in its manifesto — a proposed programme for government — before it won a landslide election in July 2024 that it would not raise taxes on working people, including income tax, social security contributions, or value-added tax.

Burnham said his plans would be “backed by the stability that comes from sound public finances … and the discipline of our current fiscal rules.”

There had been concern amongst investors last year about Burnham’s approach to the fiscal rules after he stated the UK had to get “beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond markets”.