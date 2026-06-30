A municipal care home for elderly residents in Larnaca was donated a coffee machine, with local authorities saying the contribution will help improve the daily lives of those living at the facility.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and the municipal council thanked Igal Shefi and Original Chino Products for donating the machine to the Evanthias Pieridou municipal care home.

The municipality said the donation would help meet the home’s day-to-day needs and contribute to the quality of care provided to its elderly residents.

It added that the gesture reflected a spirit of social responsibility and support for the municipality’s welfare services.

The municipality expressed its appreciation to the donor for supporting older members of the community.