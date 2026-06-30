The European Union saw a widespread reduction in its livestock populations throughout 2025, according to official statistics released by Eurostat.

New data indicates that the bloc held 131.5 million pigs, 71.6 million bovine animals, 55.3 million sheep and 10.2 million goats.

Compared with the figures from the previous year, every monitored livestock population registered a decrease.

The pig population contracted by 0.5 per cent, while the number of bovine animals fell by 0.4 per cent.

Sheep populations experienced a more pronounced decline of 2.2 per cent, and the goat population saw the steepest drop at 2.5 per cent.

These figures represent more than a temporary fluctuation, as they form part of a longer-term trend affecting the European agricultural landscape.

When measured against data from 2015, the reduction becomes even more apparent across all categories.

Pig numbers have fallen by 8.9 per cent over the last decade, while the bovine population is 9.7 per cent lower.

The contraction is further evidenced by a 12.2 per cent drop in the sheep population and a significant 17.5 per cent decline in goat numbers.

This sustained decline in livestock populations has direct implications for the European economy, particularly regarding food security and the agricultural supply chain.

The livestock sector is a cornerstone of European food production, and the consistent reduction in animal numbers can lead to higher production costs and increased dependency on imports to meet consumer demand.

Furthermore, this trend reflects structural shifts within European farming, as producers grapple with evolving environmental regulations, changing dietary habits and the overall economic pressures facing the agricultural sector.

As the EU continues to manage these shifts, the decline in domestic livestock capacity suggests that the bloc may face ongoing challenges in maintaining its traditional levels of self-sufficiency in meat and dairy products.