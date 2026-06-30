XM's support of fire-affected communities of Troodos continues

As part of the allocation of €5 million to provide relief to communities in Limassol affected by 2025’s devastating fires, the XM Group, at a June 30, 2026 press conference in Nicosia, announced the second phase of its CSR initiative, aimed at supporting the communities’ recovery and long-term resilience.

After addressing the immediate critical needs of fire-affected communities in 2025, the XM Group, in collaboration with local authorities, and following a targeted, transparent and effective use of resources, is now set to finance a series of major infrastructure projects, aiming to breathe new life into the region’s villages. To enhance the region’s protection against future blazes, the XM Group will also fund the installation of 10 portable water tanks.

Speaking at the press conference, XM Co-CEO Stavri Morti said that part of the €5 million that the Group pledged toward the restoration and revitalisation of fire-affected communities had been immediately distributed to families who lost their homes in the fires. Today, the XM Group is contributing more than 1 million euros to fund four major projects in Souni-Zanatzia, Agios Amvrosios, Agios Therapontas and Vouni, aiming to transform these villages into attractive destinations for local and overseas tourists, while also providing residents with modern, accessible spaces for socialising, sports, recreation, culture and relaxation.

“The XM Group was founded in Cyprus in 2009 and currently serves more than 20 million customers worldwide. Cyprus, however, is our home. It is the place where approximately 800 colleagues work and raise their children. It is the place where this company was built from the ground up. When Cyprus is in distress, we are in distress too. So, we are not here as donors. We are here because this is our homeland, and we have responsibility for it,” noted Co-CEO Morti.

“I would like to thank the community leaders who placed their trust in this collaboration, as well as the Cyprus Fire Service, which, during those difficult days in July 2025, fought with all its might to save whatever could be saved,” she continued. “Today we are not announcing the completion of a project, but its beginning. The projects are getting under way, and we will be there, every step of the way, until they are handed over to the communities to which they belong.”

For his part, Chief Fire Officer of the Cyprus Fire Service, Nikos Logginos, thanked the XM Group for its long-standing contribution, which he described as an initiative of solidarity, social responsibility and collective effort, given that recovering from the aftermath of a major natural disaster is not the sole responsibility of government agencies, but also a responsibility for society as a whole.

After emphasising the importance of fire prevention measures, Chief Fire Officer Logginos stated: “The Fire Department works tirelessly to continuously upgrade its infrastructure, modernise its fleet and operational equipment and provide ongoing training to its members, so that it can respond with a high level of professionalism to the complex and demanding tasks it is called upon to perform every day.

“In addition to this effort, the XM Group is donating 10 mobile water tanks, each with a capacity of 56,000 litres, to the Republic of Cyprus. This is a particularly significant contribution, which substantially enhances firefighting capabilities and helps provide more effective support to ground and air forces during the management of large wildfires.”

Thereafter, the President of the Community Council of Agios Therapontos, Therapon Chrysostomou, stressed the importance of XM Group’s assistance to residents of the fire-stricken areas in July 2025. “The future of our region seemed extremely bleak at the time. But even in the midst of that darkness, we were not alone. The XM Group stood by us from the very beginning, demonstrating what true, hands-on social contribution really means,” he shared.

Community Council President Chrysostomou referenced, in particular, the generous sponsorship provided by the XM Group for the creation of a modern multipurpose centre for culture, creativity, and social development, which will help the village rise from the ashes.

Meanwhile, the President of the Agios Amvrosios Community Council, Stelios Gregoriou, thanked the XM Group for funding the construction of a modern football field, which will provide local youth with healthy, safe activities, and a modern home for the area’s football teams. He added: “At the regional level, this infrastructure unites and strengthens the entire area of the wine-producing villages of Limassol. It will serve as a vibrant gathering place for the surrounding communities, a venue that will host sporting events and other activities, bringing people and vitality to our villages.”

Additionally, Vouni Community Council President, Matthaios Protopapas, reported on funding for the creation of a community park in the village, around the ‘chavouza’ archaeological site, with the aim of boosting local tourism and hosting major events. “The deadly fire last July destroyed the green lung of the entire area around Vouni. We are striving to recreate that green lung. And we thank the XM Group for its contribution and support in creating this ambitious project,” he added.

In his own address, Community Leader Nikos Vikis spoke of the creation of a community park in Souni-Zanatzia, which will include a playground as well as sports and recreational facilities. “From the very beginning, the XM Group has stood by us and by the residents. It was the only company that immediately helped those affected by the fires by matching the amount provided by the government. Now it will also help revitalise our community by funding a multifunctional activity park. The contribution from the XM Group is making a significant difference in improving the quality of life for residents in the fire-affected areas,” he said.

The four major EU projects are expected to be completed within 18 months after the necessary permits have been obtained.