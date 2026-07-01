The 5th Digital Cyprus Conference 2026 was successfully held this week in Nicosia, bringing together senior business executives, government representatives, technology professionals and internationally renowned speakers.

Organised by the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) and IMH, this year’s conference focused on the transformation of the modern business environment through artificial intelligence and digital technologies, which are creating new growth opportunities for businesses and organisations.

The conference was addressed by Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou, who emphasised the importance of digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence in enhancing the competitiveness of the Cypriot economy.

At the same time, leading speakers from Cyprus and abroad took part in the conference, presenting high-level insights and engaging in discussions on the latest developments in digital transformation. Particular emphasis was placed on strategies that can help strengthen business competitiveness in the new digital era.

In parallel, a technology exhibition was hosted in the outdoor area of the conference, giving participants the opportunity to explore innovative solutions, products and services from the technology and digital economy sectors.

Following the conference, CITEA president Giorgos Malekkos said the event had showcased the evolution of artificial intelligence, how it is being used by companies today, and how it should be used in the future.

“AI is here to stay and was the central theme of the conference, a topic that will continue to be highly relevant in the years ahead,” he said.

He added that CITEA and its members are ready to support businesses “in taking the next step through the adoption and effective use of artificial intelligence.”

The conference once again confirmed its role as a leading annual gathering of Cyprus’ business and technology community, offering valuable opportunities for information exchange, knowledge sharing and the development of collaborations among participants.