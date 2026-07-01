Nicosia municipality announced on Wednesday it will stop issuing paper invoices from January 1, 2027 and move fully to electronic communication for all bills and charges.

The last paper rubbish collection fees for 2026 have already been sent to residents in the municipal districts of Nicosia, Engomi and Ayios Dhometios.

The municipality said the change is part of its environmental policy and wider efforts to modernise services.

Residents are asked to use the QR code provided on their 2026 invoice to register their contact details for each property so they can continue receiving updates and notices.

Officials stressed that each invoice and fee category carries a separate QR code, requiring separate registration in each case.

Payments for 2026 charges can be made online through the municipality’s website, or in person at citizen service offices and the central municipal treasury.

Card payments are accepted at service offices, while cash payments are accepted only at the central treasury.

The municipality also outlined the process for submitting objections regarding discount criteria, which must include supporting documents and be submitted via municipal offices or email.

Objection forms are available on the municipality’s website, with a deadline of July 31, 2026.

Officials warned that late or incomplete submissions will not be examined.

The municipality also reminded residents that payment deadlines are stated on each invoice and that late payments will incur a 10 per cent surcharge, as provided under legislation.