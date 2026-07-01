The share of electricity generation from renewable sources in Cyprus has steadily increased over the first five months of the year, reaching 36.88 per cent in May, according to Eurostat data published on Wednesday.

Cyprus remains significantly behind the European Union as a whole in average renewable energy generation. In the first three months of 2026, Cyprus generated approximately 23.5 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, while that figure stood at 45.5 per cent for the European Union.

Cyprus has consistently ranked among the bottom five EU nations in percentage of renewable energy generation. At the same time, it has seen significant quantities of wasted solar energy during peak production times due to a lack of energy storage systems.

In January, Cyprus started the year with 19.71 per cent renewable energy generation, followed by 24.68 per cent in February and 26.05 per cent in March. In April, this rose to 29.23 per cent.

In the first quarter of the year, the EU nations with the lowest renewable energy generation were the Czech Republic at 12.7 per cent, Malta at 13.0 per cent and Slovakia at 17.2 per cent.

The European Union’s 45.5 per cent in the first quarter marks an increase from 42.7 per cent last year. Wind energy was the leading source of renewable energy, accounting for 44.9 percent of total renewable sources, followed by hydropower in second and solar energy in third.

The EU nation with the highest portion of its electricity generated from renewable sources in Denmark, at 90.0 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Denmark’s energy comes primarily from wind power, and it is followed by Portugal at 82.9 per cent, which gets its energy mostly from hydropower, and Lithuania at 75.7 per cent.