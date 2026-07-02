A 46-year-old man suspected of carrying out 11 burglaries and thefts in the Famagusta district between March and July 1 has now been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The suspect was initially arrested in connection with two burglary cases and allegedly admitted during questioning to involvement in nine more offences.

He is due to appear before the Famagusta district court for a remand hearing.

Police said the arrest was made under a court warrant issued as part of an investigation into recent burglaries in the district.

The Famagusta criminal investigation department is continuing inquiries.