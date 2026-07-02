MPs were riled on Thursday on hearing from the government that installing countdown timers is incompatible with envisaged upgrades to the traffic cameras system.

The matter was discussed at the House transport committee, where MPs from various parties again proposed countdown timers at traffic lights – which they say would give motorists a heads-up so they don’t get fined for running a red light.

But officials from the department of public works said such a system would be incompatible with a ‘smart system’ which authorities plan to introduce.

Alexis Avgoustis, an official with the department, informed parliamentarians that a public tender is underway for the installation of ‘smart’ traffic lights; the government aims to award the €7 million contract by September.

The official said the companies participating in the tender informed authorities that countdown timers are not compatible with ‘smart lights’ – which feature dynamic switching.

Smart traffic cameras utilise artificial intelligence and machine learning to monitor traffic volume in real-time and adjust green light intervals to clear congestion. They go beyond basic surveillance to automatically read license plates, detect seatbelt infractions, and spot mobile phone usage.

Avgoustis said the new ‘smart’ system would initially be deployed at 125 points in Nicosia and Limassol, later to cover the other districts as well. It would be funded via the Thalia programme – a €1.81 billion multi-fund development strategy for Cyprus, co-financed by EU Cohesion Policy Funds and national contributions.

But MPs were unconvinced, asking how the government wants to use artificial intelligence to monitor traffic on the one hand, while on the other hand it’s ruling out countdown timers.

Akel MP Valentinos Fakontis called the traffic cameras system “the biggest theft at the expense of the public” and said it amounts to a “tax collection mechanism”. He noted that despite use of the system, road deaths have in fact increased.

He said ways should be found to make countdown timers work with the government’s ‘smart’ system by 2027, when the current contract for traffic cameras expires.

The existing traffic cameras contract runs until September 2027, with the government holding an option to extend the agreement for an additional two years.

Alma MP Irini Charalambidou claimed that the installation of ‘smart lights’ at the Nicosia general hospital roundabout has created more problems than it has solved.

Echoing other colleagues, she wondered whether improving road safety is in fact the purpose of the traffic monitoring system.

According to a recent report by the European Transport Safety Council, road fatalities in Cyprus rose by 9.8 per cent to 45 deaths in 2025, continuing an upward trend from 41 deaths in 2024 and 34 in 2023. Despite recent spikes, the island has achieved a 13.5 per cent overall reduction in road deaths compared to 2019.

The leading causes of fatalities include driver distraction (such as using mobile phones), speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.