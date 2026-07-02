The union of municipalities on Wednesday expressed its concern over the implementation of the landfill tax, citing serious economic and environmental implications and describing it as an “image of a lack of comprehensive planning”.

“The green transition cannot be built with fragmented decisions, delays and the transfer of financial burdens to municipalities and residents,” the union said.

The union spoke of “costs caused by the failure of the state and its inability to have the necessary waste management infrastructure”, saying that municipalities were already suffering under “increased financial obligations” and were additionally called upon to implement waste management policies.

“There is no coherent state approach and clear strategic planning for the implementation of such an important measure,” the union said.

It said that what it described as a “delay in decision-making and the absence of a coordinated national strategy” could jeopardise European funding amounting to €23 million, which is set to be allocated for the development of recycling, source separation and modern waste management.

“These are investments that are a key condition for achieving national and European environmental objectives and for the definitive move away from the outdated practice of landfilling,” the union said.

Calling on the government to “assume its responsibilities for the chronic deficiencies”, the municipalities demanded the implementation of a comprehensive national plan to ensure efficient waste management and the utilisation of EU funds for the creation of necessary infrastructure.

“It requires timely planning, adequate infrastructure, substantial cooperation and clear political will, so that the unacceptable and environmentally damaging practice of landfilling waste can finally be stopped,” the union said.

The union reiterated that it would not accept further financial burdens to be placed on the municipalities and the public and demanded solutions.

“Municipalities and residents cannot and should not pay the price of state failure and the inability to promptly implement the necessary infrastructure, which imprisons the country in the unacceptable practice of landfilling waste,” the union concluded.