Cyprus’ tourism sector is receiving growing attention in the Israeli media, with a number of leading news outlets reporting a partial recovery in visitor numbers following disruption caused by the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Recent coverage has linked the earlier slowdown in tourism to the regional conflict while portraying Cyprus as a nearby, affordable, safe and welcoming destination for Israeli travellers.

Israeli news website Walla reported that Cyprus’ tourism market is gradually recovering, with Israeli visitors playing a significant role in the rebound.

According to the publication, Cyprus’ geographical proximity, frequent flight connections and Israelis’ familiarity with the island continue to make it a preferred destination, particularly for short breaks.

The report also said that, despite a period of uncertainty, demand from Israeli travellers recovered quickly after flights resumed.

Business news website Calcalist reported that approximately 590,000 Israelis travelled to Cyprus in 2025, representing an increase of 39 per cent compared with 2024.

The publication attributed the increase to the island’s short flight time, the welcoming attitude towards Israeli visitors, the weakening of the euro against the Israeli shekel and the fact that Cyprus was already a more affordable destination than Israel.

Calcalist also reported that eight airlines are currently operating services between Israel and Cyprus, offering around 150 weekly flights to Larnaca and Paphos.

The publication also quoted Deputy Ministry of Tourism Israel Office director Louiza Varakla.

“Israelis love Cyprus and Cyprus loves them,” Varakla said.

Calcalist also reported that Cyprus was significantly affected by the conflict with Iran, particularly following the drone attack on the British military base at Akrotiri, which led to cancellations, fewer flights and very low hotel occupancy levels.

Israeli broadcaster Mako/N12 similarly described Cyprus as a friendly destination that continues to attract Israeli visitors because of its competitive prices, holiday resorts, safety, food, casinos and flight time of around 40 minutes.

In a separate report on the wider European travel market, Mako/N12 referred to a restart in outbound travel after approximately 40 days of disruption caused by the conflict with Iran.

The report said that destinations including Cyprus and Greece are already considerably cheaper than holidays within Israel.

Similar reports highlighting Cyprus’ tourism recovery and its appeal to Israeli travellers have also appeared in Israel Hayom, Maariv and the business magazine Globes.

The latest media coverage comes as Cyprus’ tourism industry seeks to regain momentum following a period of uncertainty, with the Israeli market once again emerging as one of the island’s most important sources of visitors.