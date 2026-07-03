Seven awards presented to MBA Program students in recognition of their outstanding academic performance

The University of Cyprus MBA Program celebrated the outstanding achievements of its students at the School of Economics and Management Awards Ceremony for the academic year 2025-2026, which was held on Monday, 29 June 2026.

The MBA Program extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors of this year’s awards, Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus, PwC Foundation, Vassos Eliades Ltd, Grant Thornton Cyprus, Themis Portfolio Management Ltd, and Deloitte Cyprus, for their generous and continuous support.

The following awards were presented during the ceremony:

Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus Award to Maria A. Polyviou, top-performing student of the full-time MBA cohort.

to Maria A. Polyviou, top-performing student of the full-time MBA cohort. Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus Award for Best MBA Thesis to Michalis Heracleides, George Hadjipanayi, Marina Maria Papageorgiou, Christina Patiniou, and Chloe Kalogirou for their dissertation entitled “Green Hydrogen Production from Solar Curtailed Energy.”

to Michalis Heracleides, George Hadjipanayi, Marina Maria Papageorgiou, Christina Patiniou, and Chloe Kalogirou for their dissertation entitled “Green Hydrogen Production from Solar Curtailed Energy.” PwC Foundation Award to Andreas Panteli, top-performing student of the English-language Part-time MBA cohort.

to Andreas Panteli, top-performing student of the English-language Part-time MBA cohort. Vassos Eliades Ltd Award to Panayiota Panagidou, top-performing student of the Greek-language Part-time MBA cohort.

to Panayiota Panagidou, top-performing student of the Greek-language Part-time MBA cohort. Grant Thornton Cyprus Award , in memory of Professor of Accounting Dr. Nikos Vafeas, to Tasos Antonopoulos and Marios Clark for their outstanding performance in Accounting courses.

, in memory of Professor of Accounting Dr. Nikos Vafeas, to Tasos Antonopoulos and Marios Clark for their outstanding performance in Accounting courses. Themis Portfolio Management Ltd Award , in memory of Professor of Finance Dr. Georgios Nissiotis, to Tasos Antonopoulos, Marios Clark, and Georgia Loizou for their outstanding performance in Finance courses.

, in memory of Professor of Finance Dr. Georgios Nissiotis, to Tasos Antonopoulos, Marios Clark, and Georgia Loizou for their outstanding performance in Finance courses. Deloitte Cyprus Award to Tasos Antonopoulos for achieving the highest grade in MBA 511 “Financial Accounting for Decision Making” during the 2025-2026 academic year.

The MBA Program warmly congratulates all award recipients on their outstanding achievements and well-deserved distinctions. Their success reflects the high academic standards of the Program and their commitment to personal and professional excellence.

The MBA Program also gratefully acknowledges the generous scholarship support provided at the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and Petrolina. Through their commitment to promoting academic excellence and equal opportunities, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation awarded three scholarships of €10,000 each to Christina Christou, Maria Mousikou and Tasos Antonopoulos, while Petrolina awarded a scholarship of €10,250 to Pantelis Petrou. These scholarships enable talented students to pursue their studies and reflect the sponsors’ commitment to investing in future leaders. The MBA sincerely thanks both organizations for their generous support.

The University of Cyprus MBA Program remains dedicated to developing business professionals with knowledge, integrity, and leadership skills, while fostering strong partnerships with the business community for the benefit of its students, society, and the economy.

MBA Program

University of Cyprus

June 2026