Factories, dairies, wineries and even quarries could become part of Cyprus’ tourism offering under plans being explored by the Nicosia Tourism Board to develop industrial tourism on the island.

The initiative aims to create visitor experiences centred on working production facilities, allowing tourists to learn how local products are made while gaining insight into Cyprus’ industrial heritage.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Nicosia Tourism Board officer Sotiris Christoforou said industrial tourism is already well established in several European countries, where active industrial sites and historical production facilities have become attractions in their own right.

“It is important that we begin building authentic experiences linked to the history of the country,” he said, adding that such visits can also have educational value by exposing young people to different professions and industries.

Although Cyprus does not have heavy industry, Christoforou said the country has several sectors with strong tourism potential and appeal, particularly food production.

Among the ideas being considered are guided visits to halloumi production facilities, food manufacturers, wineries and dairy plants, as well as businesses involved in ice cream production.

He noted that Cyprus has three major ice cream manufacturers – Papafilippou, Heracles and Regis – whose history dates back to the 1950s.

Other sites with potential include mines, quarries and the Troodos Unesco Global Geopark, whose geological significance earned it global geopark status in 2015.

Before industrial facilities can be opened to visitors, however, issues such as health and safety, visitor management and the certification of specialised guides will need to be addressed.

The aim, Christoforou said, is to develop organised visitor routes that allow people to experience industrial sites without disrupting normal production or compromising safety.

The initiative remains at the planning stage and forms part of the four-year European IndusTour project, funded through the inter-regional cooperation programme Interreg Europe and co-funded by the European Union.

As part of the project, Nicosia recently hosted the Industrial Tourism Conference: Enhancing Visitor Experiences and Promoting Local Businesses, bringing together tourism professionals, researchers and public bodies from Cyprus, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia and Denmark.

Christoforou said the current phase of the project focuses on studying successful policies and examples from other countries to identify approaches that could be adapted for Cyprus.

He added that opening production facilities to visitors could also help local businesses raise their profile and strengthen links with consumers both at home and abroad.