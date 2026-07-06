United Nations medals were given to 107 peacekeepers on Monday, honouring their service in Cyprus, the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) said.

The peacekeepers come from Argentina, Austria, Bangladesh, Ghana, India, Pakistan, Slovakia and the United Kingdom.

Unficyp was established in 1964 following intercommunal violence between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. It is one of the longest running UN peacekeeping missions, and its mandate was renewed by the UN Security Council most recently in January.

It has patrolled the Green Line buffer zone since 1974.

As of April, Unficyp has 924 total deployed peacekeeping personnel. The uniformed military personnel primarily come from Argentina, the UK and Slovakia, though over a dozen other countries contribute to the military and police presence.