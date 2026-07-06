The government has called for patience while independent criminal investigators complete their work in the so-called Mafia State case, insisting that the investigation must proceed free from political interference.

Speaking on CyBC radio on Monday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the government’s clear intention was to ensure a full and independent investigation of the allegations.

Responding to opposition criticism over the appointment of a second criminal investigator, lawyer Ilias Anagnostopoulos, amid claims of a conflict of interest due to his reported role as legal counsel for Israeli businessman Tal Dilian, Letymbiotis said the ‘black van’ case was not among the matters under investigation.

He stressed that the case had not formed part of the inquiry conducted by the anti-corruption authority and would not be examined by the independent criminal investigators.

“It is extremely regrettable that there are attempts to politically instrumentalise what is fundamentally a legal and institutional process before it has even begun,” Letymbiotis said.

He added that it was “dangerous” to prejudge the outcome of an independent investigation, undermine individuals of recognised standing and create unfair impressions for the sake of what he described as narrow political and partisan interests.

Letymbiotis also confirmed that Anagnostopoulos’ appointment would be formally approved at the next meeting of the cabinet.

Their appointment follows the completion of the anti-corruption authority’s investigation into allegations contained in journalist Makarios Drousiotis’ book Mafia State, an inquiry involving around 150 witnesses, approximately 200 hearings and hundreds of exhibits.