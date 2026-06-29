The government will announce the appointment of criminal investigators to examine the findings of the Mafia State affair as soon as possible, possible after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Monday.

He assured that investigators would be appointed to examine the findings of the anti-corruption authority’s report “as soon as possible.”

Wednesday’s cabinet meeting is expected to be the next opportunity for appointments to be approved, provided the selection process is completed by then.

The appointments follow last week’s decision by the prosecutorial council of the state law office to forward the anti-corruption authority’s report, together with all supporting documents, to the police and cabinet so that the procedures for investigating any potential criminal offences arising from the findings can begin.

The government has already confirmed it will appoint a panel of investigators rather than a single individual to examine the case.

The selection process has taken longer than initially anticipated after several lawyers approached for the role declined to participate, citing conflicts of interest.

President Nikos Christodoulides has since expanded the search, including approaching candidates from abroad.

Letymbiotis has said the overriding criterion remains the appointment of individuals of “unquestionable prestige” with no actual or perceived conflict of interest.

He also confirmed that some candidates had themselves identified potential conflicts, making their participation inappropriate.

Any legal assistance required during the process will come from the prosecutorial council itself after attorney-general George Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides recused themselves from the case.

The investigation stems from the findings of the anti-corruption authority’s inquiry into Mafia State, written by journalist Makarios Drousiotis.

The authority concluded that former president Nicos Anastasiades may face potential criminal liability for abuse of power.