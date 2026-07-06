Landmark projects in Cyprus and Greece sees the Leptos Group expand its footprint across property, hospitality and luxury living

Over more than 65 years of entrepreneurial activity, the Leptos Group has established itself as a leading property developer in Cyprus and a major contributor across sectors including hospitality, property management, healthcare and education.

The group proudly boasts a workforce exceeding 1,500 individuals around the world, with more than 350 completed projects in both Cyprus and Greece.

With a presence in 75 countries, the Leptos Group continues to promote a modern image of Cyprus on the international stage.

In the tourism sector, the Coral Beach Hotel & Resort, Thalassa Boutique Hotel, and Leptos Panorama Hotel have recently completed renovations, enhancing the hospitality experience, while the Elia Hotel is currently under construction, further strengthening the Group’s dynamic presence in quality hospitality across Cyprus and Greece.

LIMASSOL DEL MAR

Limassol Del Mar, with its distinctive curvilinear high-rise design, reflects the island’s ‘new wave’ of architecture, that fully capitalises on the plot’s 170 metres long sea frontage, allowing every single apartment to enjoy from direct panoramic sea views.

This residential haven, with its five-star services and facilities, will blend with a collection of gastronomic and shopping experiences at the most sought-after residential and leisure address.

Limassol Del Mar

LIMASSOL BLU MARINE

Limassol Blu Marine is designed to become a world-renowned address, located just minutes away from the Limassol Marina and the City of Dreams Mediterranean casino resort.

Contemporary living spaces rising above the Mediterranean and cantilevered into the Cypriot sky, these bespoke residential towers feature architecture from the finest designers, as well as uninterrupted sights of the Limassol skyline and astonishing sea views.

Future residents will enjoy a wide range of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, rejuvenating spa facilities, high-end restaurants, beautifully landscaped gardens and swimming pools. These meticulously crafted facilities will provide a seamless living experience that caters to residents’ desires and exceeds their expectations.

LUXURY BY THE SEA

Roberto Cavalli’s first branded real estate project in the Mediterranean launches in Cyprus, marking a landmark €200 million collaboration with the Leptos Group. The 30-storey beachfront tower, ‘Cavalli by Limassol Blu Marine,’ promises to redefine luxury living in the region.

Located in the heart of downtown Limassol, the tower offers uninterrupted sea views, direct access to the marina and business district, and interiors styled by Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli. This project is the first Cavalli-branded residential development in both Cyprus and the Mediterranean region.

The tower forms the second and final residential building within the Limassol Blu Marine development, which also features a 50-metre infinity pool overlooking the Mediterranean.

Designed by world-renowned architects Benoy, the Cavalli Tower and the broader Limassol Blu Marine community blend Italian finesse with cutting-edge design. Features include floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive terraces and smart home technology in a beachfront setting.

Roberto Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine

LIMASSOL PARK

WELCOME TO A GREEN HAVEN

A unique concept in an up-and-coming area of Limassol, neighbouring Europe’s largest integrated casino and golf resort. Limassol Park is set to become one of the most luxurious gated resort residences with a selection of one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

Centrally located, close to a plethora of facilities and amenities, this unique development is just a few minutes’ drive from the shopping mall, waterpark, Blue Flag beaches, historic sites and both public and private schools. The development is designed around landscaped gardens with meandering paths and ponds, and features large swimming pools, jacuzzi, tennis court, children’s playground and gated entrance with 24-hour security.

Limassol Park

KAMARES VILLAGE

THE PERFECT PLACE TO LIVE

Kamares Village is one of the most exclusive developments in Cyprus and is amongst the most distinctive in the Eastern Mediterranean. A vibrant community with over 1,000 homes, this project is characterised by its traditional stone arches and superb location with breathtaking views of the countryside and Paphos’ magnificent coastline. It has achieved prestigious international real estate awards over the past years. The use of stone, wood and arches typify the landscape, while swimming pools, barbeques, sun terraces and private tennis courts add luxury to the Mediterranean outdoor lifestyle. More than 1,5 million plants, trees and herb gardens contribute to the serenity of this green haven.

Kamares Village



CORAL SEAS & CORAL BAY VILLAS

YOUR OWN BEACHFRONT LIFESTYLE

Coral Seas & Coral Bay Villas are located in the renowned Coral Bay area, one of the most attractive bays with sandy beaches in Cyprus. The area is very popular with international holidaymakers, permanent residents and holiday home investors.

Coral Seas

ADONIS BEACH VILLAS

ELEGANT WATERSIDE LIVING

Adonis Beach Villas is one of Leptos Estates’ most luxurious developments, set in a desirable location along Paphos’ coastline. The unique seafront setting places this development at the midway point between the bustling harbour of Paphos and the Blue Flag-awarded sandy beach of Coral Bay. The villas are built to the highest standards and feature private pools, large landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, spacious verandas and parking spaces.

Adonis Beach Villas

ARMONIA BEACH VILLAS

PEACEFUL AND TRANQUIL

Armonia Beach Villas is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine, sought-after area, halfway between Paphos harbour and the picturesque sandy beach of Coral Bay. The villas are built to the highest standards and feature private swimming pools, large landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, spacious verandas with extensive outdoor living areas, modern architectural design with the latest technology, quality finishes, private parking and more.

Armonia Beach Villas

VENUS GARDENS

UNIQUE RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Venus Gardens is a unique residential resort located just a short walk from the Paphos coastline and the blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. These hilltop homes combine a relaxing contemporary design with distinct Mediterranean features. All living areas have direct access to large verandas, terraces and gardens which surround the properties and all interior designs allow the sun and air to flow through. Venus Gardens is a luxury gated community boasting large communal greens, three communal swimming pools, a clubhouse as well as a paddle court.

GREECE

Chania: Aphrodite Beachfront Chania, Viglia Beach Villas, Aegean Blue Apartments, Fournado Villas, and Maleme Beach Gardens are some of Leptos Estates’ developments located along the beautiful beaches of Crete, particularly in the Chania region.

Costa Nopia: Situated on the stunning north western coast of Crete, Costa Nopia offers a unique opportunity for an exciting, high-quality, mixed-use seaside resort.

Paros: Molos Beach Village is a traditional seaside Cycladic development near the fishing village of Molos, just 50 meters from the sandy beaches of the area. Paros is one of the most popular and cosmopolitan islands in the Aegean, attracting thousands of tourists and investors each year.

Santorini: Santorini Villas is a complex of independent holiday homes located on the most famous island of the Mediterranean, just 200 meters from the beautiful Monolithos Beach, ideal for families and children.

HeadQuarters

The Leptos House, 111, Apostolou Pavlou Ave, CY-8046. P.O. Box 60146, CY-8129. Paphos Cyprus

Main Office Reception: (+357) 26880100. Sales WhatsApp: (+357) 97875616

Sales Tel: (+357) 26 880 120. Sales Free Phone in Cyprus: 8000 07 07

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.LeptosEstates.com