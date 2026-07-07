Tufan Erhurman dismissed social media rumours claiming that the Turkish Cypriot man seriously injured in an assault in Ayia Napa had died, confirming that he remains alive but in critical condition.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Erhurman said he contacted the Turkish Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal technical committee on health, Durriye Deren Oygar, after the reports began circulating online.

According to Erhurman, Oygar contacted Nicosia general hospital and, after speaking with two separate officials, confirmed that the man was still alive, although his condition remained serious.

Erhurman urged Turkish Cypriots to rely on information issued by the relevant authorities rather than unverified reports circulating on social media.

Political leaders in the north have condemned the attack.

The Famagusta district court on Monday remanded four 18-year-old suspects in custody for eight days in connection with the serious assault of a 47-year-old Turkish Cypriot man in Ayia Napa, who remains intubated in hospital.

According to police, the suspects, traveling on Swedish passports, although their countries of origin are reported to be Albania, Chile and Iraq, face charges relating to acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm. They were arrested and taken into custody in the early hours of Monday.

The Famagusta criminal investigation department (CID) is continuing its investigation.

The victim was found seriously injured on a road in Ayia Napa on Sunday morning and was initially taken to Famagusta general hospital before being transferred to Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of his injuries.