The government has broken no promises regarding the Athalassa hospital, President Nikos Christodoulides stressed on Tuesday, following statements by trade unions concerning understaffing and unsuitable buildings.

“We are working to address all the challenges at hospitals in general. Indeed – and this was not because of what has been said today – I have a meeting at 4pm with Okypy concerning the broader planning being made, the investments to be made in public hospitals that exceed €126 million,” he added.

Last month Pasydy trade union warned that the Athalassa psychiatric hospital is facing severe staff shortages and overcrowding, jeopardising the safety of both patients and employees.

“We are not talking about a theoretical staffing problem. We are talking about wards operating at 150 per cent of their capacity and colleagues who are called upon daily to care for patients in conditions that should not exist in a modern hospital,” the union said.