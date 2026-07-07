The police are ready to begin investigations into the Mafia State case as soon as the appointment of independent criminal investigators is published in the government’s official gazette.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday that the force was waiting for the appointment to be made official so that the independent investigators could request the contribution of police investigators to move ahead with the probe.

Testimonies will be taken by those who have the know-how of domestic procedures, to make sure they are admissible in court, he said.

“The contribution of the police is always requested in such cases. If we are asked, we will provide it the best we can,” Vyronos said.

The case file is expected to be handed over by the cabinet to the independent investigators, he added.

Their appointment follows the completion of the anti-corruption authority’s investigation into allegations contained in journalist Makarios Drousiotis’ book Mafia State, an inquiry involving around 150 witnesses, approximately 200 hearings and hundreds of exhibits.

On Monday, the government called for patience while independent criminal investigators complete their work in the so-called Mafia State case, insisting that the investigation must proceed free from political interference.