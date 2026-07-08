For the first time ever, locally-made productions are being invited to submit a project, a reflection of the growing importance of the industry on the island

A Cyprus film could contend for an Oscar after the deputy ministry of culture has for the first time opened submissions to select the island’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The decision to call for submissions comes from the deputy ministry of culture through, the official body representing Cyprus at the Academy Awards.

The announcement reflects a renewed national effort to position Cypriot cinema internationally as the local film industry gains growing visibility at major festivals. Officials link the initiative to the “recent success of Cypriot cinema and its growing international presence at major festivals.”

The deputy ministry’s contemporary culture department said the decision is also tied to broader industry momentum, underlining both international recognition and “the desire of film professionals” in Cyprus to compete on a more visible global stage.

For filmmakers, the chance to make an Oscars submission is seen as both an opportunity and a milestone for a small but expanding industry.

“Cyprus cinema has definitely gone from strength to strength over the last few years,” said Cyprus Directors’ Guild president Stelana Kliris.

“Seeing both established and emerging filmmakers coming into their own and participating in major international festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, Rotterdam and Karlovy Vary, it is great that they now have the opportunity to be considered for an Academy Award,” she said.

Cypriot films that have gained international recognition include Myrsini Aristidou’s Hold Onto Me, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, and Minos Papas’ Motherwitch, which premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam, among other productions that have screened at major international festivals in recent years.

Minos Papas’ Motherwitch

The official submission will be chosen by a National Selection Committee appointed by the deputy ministry following the July 10 deadline for submissions. It will include seven members from institutional bodies and the film industry.

Film professionals on the committee include cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos, directors Kyros Papavassiliou and Gianna Americanou, and filmmaker Kliris, director of the recently released and popular production Find Me Falling.

The committee will evaluate eligible films and select one submission through a secret ballot after reviewing all entries.

Films must be feature length (over 40 minutes) and either fully Cypriot productions or international co-productions where Cyprus is the majority producing country.

More than half the dialogue must be in a non-English language, and all films must include English subtitles. Films must also have a commercial theatrical run in Cyprus for at least seven consecutive days between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026.

The committee will assess films based on artistic and technical merit, including “the originality of the idea and development of the film, the aesthetics, the dramatic and narrative adequacy of the script, the complete characters and the overall artistic and technical excellence of the production.”

Additional factors include festival participation, awards, critical reception, commercial performance, and the track record of key creatives.

Cyprus has been strengthening its international film presence in recent years, with productions appearing more frequently at major festivals and gaining critical attention.

The contemporary culture department attributes this to “the recent successes of Cypriot cinema and its international recognition in major festivals abroad.”

The Cyprus Cinema Office supports the sector through funding for films, documentaries, animation, co-productions, and initiatives for education, festival participation, and international promotion. It also works with international partners on training and audience development.

Officials stress that participation in the Oscars process is valuable beyond nominations, as selection can boost international visibility, attract distributors, and lead to festival invitations.

“Being selected as the official submission gives a film greater visibility internationally, can help attract distributors, and may lead to festival invitations and wider audience reach,” the Cyprus Cinema Office said.

The process is part of a wider strategy to strengthen Cyprus’ filmmaking ecosystem, from education and production to international distribution.

Any selected film will represent both a single production and the broader ambitions of a growing national industry.