Total beer deliveries from breweries in Cyprus fell by 2.7 per cent in June 2026, compared with the same month last year, driven largely by a sharp decline in exports, according to data released by the Statistical Service on Wednesday.

The total volume of beer delivered to the domestic market and for export reached 4,716,070 litres in June 2026.

This figure compares with 4,846,927 litres recorded in June 2025, representing the aforementioned 2.7 per cent contraction.

Deliveries to the domestic market saw a marginal decline of 0.8 per cent in June 2026 compared with June 2025, totalling 4,564,749 litres.

Conversely, beer exports from Cypriot breweries experienced a substantial downturn of 38.3 per cent.

Specifically, export volumes fell to 151,321 litres, a sharp contrast to the 245,087 litres sent abroad in June 2025.

Despite the annual decline, total beer deliveries showed a monthly recovery, increasing by 7.4 per cent or 326,421 litres when compared with May 2026.