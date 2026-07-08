The trial of former transport minister Marios Demetriades in relation to “suspicious” naturalisations under Cyprus’ citizenship through investment scheme, commonly known as the ‘golden passport’ scheme, was on Wednesday adjourned until September.

Demetriades and nine other defendants, seven natural persons and two legal entities, will now appear in court on September 14, facing charges of influence peddling, bribery, extortion, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and violations of the Council of Europe’s convention on the criminalisation of corruption.

In the meantime, the Nicosia criminal court will examine pre-trial “issues” raised by the defence on July 24, with a letter having been sent to attorney-general George Savvides requesting information on whether an agreement has been reached with a “key witness” for immunity or favourable treatment in potential criminal proceedings against them.

Demetriades served under former President Nicos Anastasiades between 2014 and 2018, with the interim findings of an investigation into the ‘golden passport’ scheme in 2021 finding that a total of 137 naturalisations which had been promoted by a law firm linked to Demetriades had been given the nod at cabinet meetings he had attended.

He has maintained his innocence, arguing that he is a scapegoat and that he was being targeted in the case.

“For three full years my personal, family and professional life has been thoroughly checked, as have all my political decisions [and] no fault was found,” he said in 2024.

He added that maintains “absolute trust in justice, knowing that in the end truth and justice always prevail”.