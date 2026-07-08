Police and customs officers seized more than 66kg of shisha tobacco, hundreds of cartons of cigarettes and other untaxed tobacco products during a vehicle search in Ayia Napa on Wednesday.

The search was carried out after police evaluated intelligence as part of ongoing operations targeting the illegal possession, transport and trade of duty-unpaid tobacco products.

Police, working alongside officers from the customs department, searched a vehicle parked in a public car park in Ayia Napa.

During the search, officers found more than 66kg of shisha tobacco, 406 cartons of cigarettes, 64 cartons of cigars, 40 cartons of heated tobacco products and 2.75kg of rolling tobacco.

The vehicle and all seized tobacco products were confiscated by the customs department.

Ayia Napa police, in cooperation with customs officials, are continuing their investigation.