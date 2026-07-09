Cyprus has called for stronger international action to support survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and end impunity for perpetrators, while highlighting the lasting impact of sexual violence during the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island.

Speaking at a United Nations security council open debate on the women, peace and security agenda, Cyprus’ permanent representative to the UN Maria Michael said hundreds of women and girls, as well as men and boys, were subjected to sexual violence by Turkish troops during the invasion.

“The pain of those survivors remains an open wound for Cypriot society,” she said, adding that Cyprus’ own experience continues to shape its commitment to recognition, justice, accountability and support for survivors worldwide.

She said the latest report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the matter once again highlighted the alarming scale and brutality of conflict-related sexual violence.

“As a country that has experienced foreign military invasion and has endured Turkey’s continued occupation for more than five decades, Cyprus knows firsthand the devastating and long-lasting consequences of conflict-related sexual violence,” she said.

She also referred to a resolution adopted by the European Parliament condemning sexual violence committed by Turkish troops during the 1974 invasion and calling for accountability and support for survivors, describing it as an important step in preserving historical memory and raising awareness at both European and international levels.

She stressed that Cyprus unequivocally condemns all forms of gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence.

“These crimes continue to be used as tactics of war, terror, torture and political repression,” she said, warning that they destroy lives and communities while undermining the prospects for sustainable peace.

She said that rape and other forms of sexual violence may constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity or acts of genocide under international law, adding that accountability is not only a legal obligation but also a prerequisite for prevention and lasting peace.

As such, she outlined three priorities for the international community: placing survivors at the centre of all responses, ending impunity and ensuring the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women.

Survivors, she said, must have timely access to justice, legal aid, healthcare, psychosocial support and effective reparations without stigma or fear of retaliation.

She also urged states to strengthen their national capacity to investigate and prosecute conflict-related sexual violence while ensuring victim-centred justice processes.

Existing UN security council sanctions regimes, she added, should be fully utilised to reinforce accountability, deter future violations and send a clear message that perpetrators will face justice.

She also highlighted the essential role played by women’s protection advisers and local women-led organisations in prevention, early warning and survivor support, calling for sustained funding and protection of their work, particularly during transitions or withdrawals of UN peacekeeping operations.

Turning to the UN’s broader women, peace and security agenda, she said sustainable peace cannot be achieved without the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women.

She noted that Cyprus adopted its second national action plan on women, peace and security earlier this year, reaffirming its commitment to implementing UN security council resolution 1325 and “subsequent resolutions”, which relate to the role of women and girls in peace and security.

Cyprus’ updated plan, she said, strengthens measures on participation, protection, prevention, relief and recovery, while placing greater emphasis on integrating gender perspectives into national security and foreign policy.

Beyond national efforts, she said Cyprus continues to support women and girls affected by conflict through targeted humanitarian assistance and development cooperation under Cyprus Aid, promoting gender-sensitive responses to humanitarian crises.

She concluded by stressing that international law requires more than declarations.

“It requires concrete action to protect survivors, hold perpetrators accountable, address the root causes of conflict-related sexual violence and ensure that these crimes are never accepted as an inevitable consequence of war,” she said.

“Cyprus stands ready to continue working with the international community to strengthen the global response to conflict-related sexual violence and advance the full implementation of the women, peace and security agenda.”