Members of the House transport committee on Thursday called for an immediate review of projects implemented under Limassol’s sustainable urban mobility plan (SUMP), arguing that some interventions have worsened traffic, raised road safety concerns and disrupted the city’s road network.

Disy MP George Karaiskakis said the priority should be “a safer, more functional and more people-friendly Limassol”.

He said Disy supports modern and sustainable infrastructure but stressed that projects cannot be considered successful if they disrupt residents’ daily lives.

“Citizens first – that is our guiding principle, and we will continue to work toward that goal,” he said.

Akel MP Ephraim Christou said the transition towards more people-centred infrastructure was necessary but argued that the implementation of some projects had raised “legitimate concerns” over functionality, safety, aesthetics and their impact on everyday life.

“The success of the project will not be judged by the speed of implementation, but by whether it substantially improves the quality of life and mobility in the city,” he said.

He called for an evaluation of measures already introduced, greater consultation with local communities, Limassol municipality and other stakeholders, and a comprehensive master plan for the city’s central business district.

“Limassol needs a master plan for the central business district based on functionality, safety, and social acceptance – a plan that unites rather than divides, that solves problems rather than creating new ones,” he said.

Diko MP Panikos Leonidou said the current situation had created major difficulties for both residents and businesses.

“It’s not just the traffic cones; it’s the general traffic chaos. The entire plan and the work carried out so far need to be reassessed,” he said.

Alma MP Irene Charalambides described Limassol as being “in a state of total traffic chaos.”

“All those who designed this particular area, of course, cannot provide explanations, because similar careless designs exist throughout the Limassol district,” she said.

Meanwhile, Direct Democracy Cyprus MP Dimitris Souglis called for the project to be halted and redesigned.

“It is not a sustainable urban mobility plan to install bike lanes in front of homes and residential garages. Limassol has become a city full of bollards,” he said.