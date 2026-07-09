Police are investigating a violent street fight involving an estimated 15 to 20 people in Xylofagou on Wednesday night, authorities reported on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9.40pm following reports of a melee.

However, by the time police arrived, those involved had already fled.

Investigators carried out extensive searches of the area and collected evidence that will be examined as part of the investigation.

A vehicle believed to have been used by one of the people involved was also found at the scene.

Those involved allegedly threw stones and were carrying crowbars, hammers, metal bars and knives during the confrontation.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any information about possible injuries.

Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify those involved and determine what sparked the fight.