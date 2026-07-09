Hundreds of packages of smuggled tobacco products were found in a trailer in Ayia Napa on Wednesday, the customs department and the police said on Thursday. The owner was not present during the operation and has not been found yet.

The trailer was located in a “public area”, the customs department said. It added that the lock on the trailer was broken while Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettou was present after the owner could not be found.

The smuggled products found include 406 cigarette cartons containing 200 each, 64 cartons with 100 cigarillos each, 40 cartons of 200-count heated cigarettes, and hundreds of packages of hookah tobacco and rolling tobacco.

The tobacco products were identified as smuggled because they did not contain the required signage in Greek and Turkish describing the dangers of smoking and did not have the typical unique traceability code used for security, according to the customs department.

The department said the investigation is ongoing, with the immediate goal of finding the owner “following forensic analysis of both fingerprints and DNA samples” collected from the smuggled products.