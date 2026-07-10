Two former monks at the centre of the high-profile Avakoum monastery scandal have launched a bakery business in Lythrodontas while awaiting trial on a series of criminal charges.

Former monks Nektarios and Porfyrios, who face charges including conspiracy to defraud, forgery and the use of forged documents, theft by proxy, handling stolen goods, money laundering, interference with judicial proceedings and submitting false tax returns, said they have started “a new chapter” by producing cakes, sweets and other baked goods.

In a social media post, Nektarios said the former members of the brotherhood are now living in Lythrodontas after what he described as their “illegal, unjust and inhumane expulsion” from the monastery.

He said they had established a business producing birthday and wedding cakes, three-dimensional cakes, wedding sweets, sugar-free desserts, communion bread and other confectionery.

The announcement stressed that the new venture was operating legally, saying all necessary licences and approvals had been obtained and that the business remained available for inspections by the competent authorities.

According to the post, the group also offers deliveries across Cyprus using a vehicle licensed for food transport.

Reflecting on the events surrounding their removal from the monastery, Nektarios wrote that they had chosen “the path of creation” rather than confrontation.

“The truth has no need for noise. It needs patience, consistency and actions,” he wrote, adding that every difficulty had become “another step forward” and every obstacle “an opportunity to work harder.”

He also thanked supporters for their trust, saying the greatest reward was being part of customers’ special occasions.

The announcement ended with a promotional message encouraging people to place orders, jokingly adding that “those who were upset by the above announcement have won a free dessert of their choice.”

The criminal case emerged after authorities discovered approximately €800,000 in cash at the monastery during investigations. The probe also led to allegations of staged miracles and the seizure of CCTV footage said to depict prohibited sexual acts.

The trial is continuing before the criminal court, with the next hearings scheduled for July 13, 20 and 22.