The Larnaca district government (EOA) announced on Friday that 1,084 buildings have been identified as potentially dangerous, with the cost of removing safety risks estimated at €5.94 million.

“Through the systematic updating of data, on-site recording and the evaluation of new reports from citizens, municipalities and communities, the register currently includes 1,084 potentially dangerous buildings, a fact that reflects the true scale of the issue,” the EOA said.

So far, private civil engineers have carried out 310 visual inspections, the results of which are being evaluated.

“Of these, 204 buildings have been classified as dangerous, while 116 are classified in the highest risk category, as they present a visible risk of collapse,” it said.

The district government said 31 interventions have already been carried out to reduce risks.

These include fencing off dangerous buildings by either the EOA or property owners, while three buildings have been demolished by their owners following EOA intervention.

A further eight buildings have officially been declared dangerous, while procedures are under way to declare another 10. In one case, a temporary evacuation order was issued after the owners failed to comply with instructions from the competent authority.

“The technical assessments completed on 209 buildings estimate the cost of the required safety works at around €5.94 million, which demonstrates the magnitude of the challenge that the Larnaca EOA is called upon to manage,” it said.

It called on property owners to “immediately cooperate” with the authorities and take the necessary measures to reduce risks posed by unsafe buildings.

“The EOA will consistently continue implementing the management plan, strengthening controls and cooperating with all stakeholders, with the aim of effectively addressing the issue of dangerous buildings,” it concluded.