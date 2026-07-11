Argentina and Switzerland meet again in the World Cup knockout stage on Saturday carrying memories of a tense match 12 years ago in Brazil, when Angel Di Maria’s extra-time strike finally broke Swiss resistance and sent Lionel Messi’s side through.

Much has changed since that round-of-16 clash in Sao Paulo.

Back then, Argentina were trying to balance the brilliance of Messi at his peak with the burden of ending a World Cup drought stretching nearly three decades. Switzerland, meanwhile, had become regular tournament participants but were still chasing a first quarter-final appearance since 1954.

Now, Argentina arrive as defending world champions after lifting the trophy at Qatar 2022, having also finished runners-up in 2014. Messi, now 39, is no longer at his athletic peak, yet the tournament still seems to revolve around him.

The captain inspired Argentina’s remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the last 16 after his side trailed 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining.

“We suffered a lot again, but this is the World Cup. Every game is going like this,” Messi said. “This group never gives up and keeps trying until the end.”

Switzerland, however, are making history of their own. Murat Yakin’s side reached the quarter-finals for the first time in 72 years by defeating Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, and believe they stand a chance against the title holders.

‘THEY HAVE THE BEST ONE’

Only three players remain from the 2014 meeting: Messi, Swiss captain Granit Xhaka, and defender Ricardo Rodriguez.

“It is a privilege to be in this type of era with him,” Xhaka, 33, said of Messi. “We played against him when we lost in 2014 in Brazil. We know the quality, what he has, but all the team as well.”

Rodriguez was equally respectful of the challenge ahead.

“Argentina are a great team. Very strong players, a good coach. We know how they play,” said the 33-year-old. “And they have the best one (Messi).”

Switzerland are no longer defined solely by defensive discipline and hope midfielder Johan Manzambi can return from a knee injury after his creativity was missed against Colombia.

Yakin believes Argentina’s recent struggles against Cape Verde and Egypt have exposed vulnerabilities that Switzerland can exploit.

“We’re up against the defending champions, which is a unique opportunity. At the same time, we’ve realised that Argentina are not invincible,” Yakin said. “It should be an interesting match from a tactical point of view.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, expected to retain most of the side that beat Egypt, forecast another demanding test against a team with “an incredible World Cup tradition” and “outstanding players”.

Twelve years after Di Maria settled a stalemate in Brazil, Switzerland finally have the quarter-final they long sought. Standing in their way once again are Argentina and Messi.