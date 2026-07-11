Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Thai Red Fish Curry

500 g whole fish (red porgy, sea bream or sea bass), cleaned

3 tbsp margarine or oil

Salt

Black pepper

2 tbsp red curry paste

400 g coconut milk (1 can)

200 g green beans, cut into 3 cm pieces

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp finely grated lime zest

2 tsp brown sugar

Garnish

Fresh coriander leaves

Fresh basil leaves

Lime, cut into wedges

Fresh red chilli, thinly sliced

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the red curry paste and saute for 1 minute, stirring constantly, until fragrant.

Pour in the coconut milk, stir well and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add the green beans and simmer for 2 minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the lime juice, lime zest and brown sugar until well combined.

Preheat the oven to 180C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Using a sharp knife, make several diagonal slashes through the flesh of the fish down to the backbone. Rub the fish with the remaining oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Sear the fish until golden brown on both sides.

Transfer the fish to the prepared baking tray and bake for 30 minutes, or until cooked through.

To service, spoon the curry into a large, deep serving dish and place the baked fish on top. Garnish with fresh coriander, basil, lime wedges and sliced red chilli.

Serve with steamed jasmine rice.

Sardine, Lentil and Date Salad

12 canned sardines (2 tins)

For the carrots

400 g carrots, cut into thick batons

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

30 ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 tbsp honey

1 ½ tsp sweet paprika

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

For the lentils

200 g small green or brown lentils

30 ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

30 ml (2 tbsp) vinegar

1 ½ tsp mustard

100 g dates, finely chopped

50 g Alesto almonds, finely chopped

2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh mint, finely chopped

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Serving

Hummus

Preheat the oven to 180C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

In a large bowl, combine the carrots, onion, garlic, olive oil, honey, paprika, cinnamon, salt and pepper.

Spread the vegetables evenly on the prepared baking tray and roast for 30 minutes, turning halfway through, until tender and caramelised.

Bring approximately 1 litre of salted water to the boil. Add the lentils and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until just tender with a slight bite.

Drain the lentils and immediately transfer them to a bowl of iced water to stop the cooking process.

Drain well once cooled, then combine with the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, dates, almonds, parsley, mint, salt and pepper. Toss until evenly coated.

Spread the hummus over the base of a serving plate. Spoon the lentil salad on top, followed by the roasted carrots and sardines. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil before serving.

Steamed Jasmine Rice

200 g jasmine rice

320 ml water

2 g salt

Rinse the rice thoroughly with cold water, mixing it with your hands, until the excess starch is removed and the water runs completely clear.

Transfer the rice to a fine-mesh sieve over a bowl and allow it to strain well.

In a saucepan, combine the measured water and salt

Once the water comes to a boil, add the strained rice, stir gently, and reduce the heat to the lowest setting.

Cover the saucepan with a lid (or leave it slightly covered) and leave it to simmer for 9-10 minutes. Do not stir the rice during cooking.

Remove the saucepan from the heat, cover it tightly with a clean kitchen towel, and replace the lid. Let the rice rest for 5-7 minutes.

Before serving, gently fluff the rice with a fork to separate the grains and release any remaining steam.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/