Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, meteorologist Matthaios Papadakis said on Saturday, with summer now almost in full swing.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that he expects a yellow weather warning for high heat to be issued for Sunday, but did acknowledge that while temperatures are currently higher than average for the time of year, it is not yet officially a heatwave.

Additionally, he said that hot weather is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Asked about the humidity, he said that it is “generally at low levels” except for during the night in coastal areas.

He added that so far, summer “has been good for us, and not heavy”, but said that higher temperatures are expected in the coming weeks.