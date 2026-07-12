The police on Sunday said investigators believe that a fire which broke out in a car park in the Nicosia district village in Yeri may have been started intentionally.

According to the police, the fire broke out at 4.15pm on Saturday and “completely destroyed” two cars, while fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said that a total of two acres of dry grassland was also burnt as a result.

He added that five fire engines – four from the fire brigade and one from the forestry department – were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.