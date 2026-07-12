The police on Sunday said they are investigating a hit-and-run incident which occurred in Limassol on Saturday evening.

The incident reportedly took place at around 8.45pm, with a 25-year-old man being run over while attempting to cross a street in the city.

According to the police, the driver of the car “continued on his way without stopping”.

The 25-year-old was taken to the Limassol general hospital, where he was given first aid treatment and discharged. The police said he did not suffer any serious injuries.