The police on Sunday said they are investigating a hit-and-run incident which occurred in Limassol on Saturday evening.
The incident reportedly took place at around 8.45pm, with a 25-year-old man being run over while attempting to cross a street in the city.
According to the police, the driver of the car “continued on his way without stopping”.
The 25-year-old was taken to the Limassol general hospital, where he was given first aid treatment and discharged. The police said he did not suffer any serious injuries.
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