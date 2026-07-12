Sunday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island for most of the day, with temperatures set to reach a high of 40 degrees Celsius inland.

Those high temperatures may be tempered somewhat by increased cloud cover in parts, while temperatures on the southwest and west coasts will reach only 32 degrees Celsius, temperatures on the rest of the coats will reach 35 degrees Celsius, and temperatures in the mountains will reach 29 degrees Celsius.

Overnight, the skies will be largely clear, though increased cloud cover will be observed in coastal areas, and light fog and mist is expected to form in the east of the island in the early hours of Monday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather will be largely the same through Wednesday, with temperatures expected to remain where they currently are.