The legislation protecting trapped buyers was enacted to remedy a serious and long-standing distortion in the real estate market. Many purchasers, despite having paid the purchase price in full and complied with their principal contractual obligations, remained without title deeds for years due to omissions, financial difficulties or other outstanding issues affecting the vendor or the development itself.

This is not merely a legal problem but also an economic one, as the absence of title restricts the owner’s ability to utilise, mortgage, sell or otherwise enjoy secure ownership of the property. For this reason, the legislature empowered the director of the Department of Lands and Surveys to intervene, subject to certain conditions, in order to complete the transfer of ownership.

On the other hand, the protection afforded to a trapped buyer does not mean that a vendor is deprived of every right to pursue sums which they consider due and owing. In many cases, vendors or managers of developments advance claims for common expenses, taxes, rates, maintenance charges or other services which, according to their position, relate to the occupation and use of the property.

The key issue is whether such claims may prevent the transfer of title or whether they should instead be pursued through separate court proceedings before the competent court.

The facts of the case

In Civil Appeal No. 25/2020, dated June 9, the Court of Appeal considered a case in which a property vendor challenged a decision of the Director of the Department of Lands and Surveys to transfer a property into the name of a trapped buyer.

The sale agreement had been deposited with the Land Registry in 1984, a separate title deed had been issued in 2015 and the original purchase price had been fully paid. The vendor, however, contended that the purchaser owed a substantial amount in common expenses, taxes, fees and other charges associated with the use and occupation of the property.

The director rejected the vendor’s objection and proceeded with the transfer. The trial court upheld that decision, finding that the alleged common expenses and other sums did not constitute, under either the contract or the law, a prerequisite to the transfer of title.

The vendor appealed, arguing that those alleged debts ought to have been examined more thoroughly and should have prevented the transfer.

The Court of Appeal’s judgment

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal. It held that the relevant point in time was the date on which the Director made his decision and that, at that stage, the essential requirements were clearly satisfied. A duly deposited contract of sale existed, a separate title deed had been issued and the purchase price had been paid in full.

The legislation does, however, provide that no transfer may be effected where there are outstanding contractual obligations of the purchaser relating to immovable property tax, municipal or community rates or sewerage charges.

The vendor’s claims concerning common expenses and other alleged debts did not arise from any express contractual term making payment of those amounts a condition precedent to the transfer of title.

The court emphasised that the director of the Department of Lands and Surveys had neither the obligation nor the jurisdiction to conduct an exhaustive examination of unresolved monetary disputes that did not constitute statutory or contractual prerequisites to the transfer.

Such claims had to be pursued through ordinary civil proceedings. Indeed, in the case under consideration, separate litigation had already been commenced in respect of those alleged debts and was subsequently dismissed.

The court further observed that unresolved claims by a vendor cannot be used as a form of pressure to obstruct a purchaser’s right to obtain legal ownership of their property.

Constitutionality cannot be examined in the abstract

The vendor also raised a constitutional challenge to the relevant legislative provisions. The Court of Appeal reiterated the established principle that constitutional issues are not examined theoretically or in the abstract but only where their determination could affect the outcome of the proceedings.

Since the case did not involve the extinguishment of a prior mortgage or any other proprietary right, but merely an unresolved monetary claim, any examination of constitutionality would have been purely academic.

The judgment is significant because it confirms a practical and balanced approach. A trapped buyer who has paid the purchase price and fulfilled the legal requirements should not remain hostage to disputed financial claims. At the same time, the vendor retains the right to pursue whatever sums they genuinely believe are owed, but through the proper forum, namely civil proceedings, rather than by obstructing the transfer process.

In my view, this approach promotes both transactional certainty and economic logic. The transfer of title should not be transformed into a mechanism for exerting pressure in relation to disputed claims, unless there is a clear contractual or statutory condition requiring payment.

The protection of trapped buyers remains essential, while the legitimate rights of vendors are preserved through separate judicial remedies.