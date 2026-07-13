PwC Cyprus participated as Platinum Sponsor of the 14th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards, marking thirteen consecutive years of support for one of the country’s most important institutions dedicated to recognising international investors.

Held under the auspices of the President of the Republic and organised by Invest Cyprus, the awards honour international companies and business leaders that recognised Cyprus’ potential, chose to invest in the country and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the development of a modern, resilient and competitive economy.

This year’s recipients, representing a broad range of sectors, reflect the strength and quality of the country’s investment environment, while reaffirming the international business community’s confidence in Cyprus’ prospects and its role as an attractive investment destination.

The recipients of the 2026 Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards were Accor, Kraken, a Payward company, SayGames, RECONIQ Software Ltd, a member of the PLATH Group, Hartmann Group, Coral S.A. – Coral Cyprus and Premium Access Cyprus.

During the ceremony, PwC Cyprus CEO Andreas Yiasemides emphasised the significant progress Cyprus has made in recent years as a credible and attractive investment destination, stressing that the country’s true strength lies in its ability to adapt, evolve and move forward.

Reflecting on PwC Cyprus’ long-standing support for the awards, Yiasemides said that “foreign investment plays a crucial role in the country’s growth,” emphasising the importance of attracting investments that create long-term value, drive innovation and strengthen Cyprus’ competitiveness.

He added that “further strengthening the country’s position as an investment destination requires close collaboration among all stakeholders.”

Referring to the evening’s award recipients, Yiasemides described the organisations as valuable ambassadors for Cyprus, noting that through their activities and the confidence they place in the country, they make a meaningful contribution to its progress, international outlook and growing presence on the global stage.

PwC Cyprus’ long-standing support for the Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards also aligns with the organisation’s broader purpose of building trust and contributing to the creation of long-term, sustainable value, through initiatives that strengthen entrepreneurship, investment and Cyprus’ competitiveness.