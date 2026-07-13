United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday remained tight-lipped over media reports that the UN is seeking to bring about a “looser” solution to the Cyprus problem, after the reports resurfaced in British newspaper the Independent on Sunday.

“I understand your interest and curiosity about the Independent article. We have seen it. We have read the publication. [Guterres] and his envoy, Maria Angela Holguin, remain committed to supporting the leaders in Cyprus towards the resumption of negotiations,” he said.

Reports which first surfaced in newspaper Politis three weeks ago had suggested that Holguin has presented a “looser” solution to the Cyprus problem, with two constituent states in a structure wherein the island’s central government “would retain only absolutely necessary competences so that the new state can function internationally, within the European Union, and institutionally”.

Additionally, the reports suggested that the central government would be led by a “presidential council” led by the two communities’ leaders, with a cabinet consisting of only five or six ministers, dealing with foreign affairs, defence, internal affairs, finance, and European affairs.

Most, if not all other competencies, would be left to the constituent states.

The reports also suggested that guarantees would be offered in the form of the new Cypriot republic’s accession to Nato, alongside the presence of Nato troops from Turkey, Greece, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States on the island.

On the matter of the transitional phase, the reports suggested that the solution would be implemented over a period of two or three years, with territory being ceded by the Turkish Cypriots during that period, in return for the Turkish Cypriot side being allowed direct trade, direct contact, and direct flights to Ercan (Tymbou) airport.

The reports were denied in the Independent by Cypriot deputy high commissioner in London Spyros Miltiades, who said that “as far as I know, there has been no formal UN proposal that either side has been asked to respond to”.

“The ideas being circulated appear to be speculative rather than a concrete proposal or plan. Any meaningful progress would need to come through the established UN-led process and within the agreed UN framework,” he said.

Likewise, when asked by the Cyprus Mail about the prospect of the proposed Nato guarantees or a “looser” solution to the Cyprus problem after the publication of the original report in Politis, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou refused to be drawn, saying that the content of any given solution is not currently a matter for discussion.

This stance largely echoes that which was taken by Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman at the time, too. He said then that while “there are some ideas being put forward at the moment”, none of those ideas have reached “a level of significance which would warrant public discussion, let alone acceptance”.